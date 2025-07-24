WWE legend Hulk Hogan dead at 71

Hulk Hogan, one of the most iconic figures in professional wrestling and a pop culture fixture for decades, has died at the age of 71, according to officials.

The Clearwater Police Department in Florida confirmed that first responders were called to Hogan’s home just before 10 a.m. on Thursday for a medical emergency.

“It was discovered at the time Terry Bollea, also known as Hulk Hogan, was experiencing a serious medical related issue,” said Maj. Nate Burnside. “Personnel provided medical treatment at that time and transported Mr. Bollea to Plant hospital where he died at 11:17 a.m.”

Police said there is no indication of foul play or suspicious activity, and a standard death investigation is underway.

A statement posted on the wrestler’s social media confirmed his passing. “It is with a heavy heart and deep sadness that we confirm we have lost a legend. Our beloved Terry Bollea, known worldwide as Hulk Hogan, passed away today surrounded by his loved ones.”

“WWE is saddened to learn WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has passed away. One of pop culture’s most recognizable figures, Hogan helped WWE achieve global recognition in the 1980s. WWE extends its condolences to Hogan’s family, friends, and fans,” the company said in a statement.

President Donald Trump also paid tribute. “We lost a great friend today, the ‘Hulkster.’ Hulk Hogan was MAGA all the way — Strong, tough, smart, but with the biggest heart,” Trump said. “He gave an absolutely electric speech at the Republican National Convention, that was one of the highlights of the entire week… Hulk Hogan will be greatly missed!”

Born Terry Gene Bollea, Hogan rose to superstardom in the 1980s as the face of the then-World Wrestling Federation (WWF), headlining WrestleMania events and becoming a household name through his persona of all-American strength and charisma.

Known for his catchphrases and signature moves like the “Leg Drop,” Hogan helped transform wrestling into a global entertainment phenomenon. He later became a central figure in the New World Order (nWo) storyline during the 1990s in WCW, further cementing his legacy.

Beyond wrestling, Hogan starred in films and TV shows and remained a prominent figure in American pop culture. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005 and again in 2020 as a member of the nWo.

“Through the good times and the bad, I always loved my brother Terry. I’m devastated by the loss of my friend. I only wish we had time to mend our broken friendship before his passing,” said ‘Brutus Beefcake.’ “Until I see you, Brother, in the big squared circle in the sky — I love you.”