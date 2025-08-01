Legal
1 dead, 3 injured in shooting in Augusta, Georgia
One person was killed and three others were injured in a shooting in Augusta, Georgia, according to local authorities. A manhunt is underway for several suspects believed to be involved.
“A shooting has occurred with multiple individuals shot and deputies are actively searching and chasing suspects in the Meadowbrook area,” the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post on Sunday evening.
According to local news outlet WRDW, four people were shot in the incident, with one victim pronounced dead at the scene. Several suspects have been detained, but the search continues for others who may have been involved.
Footage from the scene showed a heavy police presence near an Advance Auto Parts store, with at least two individuals on the ground receiving treatment from emergency responders. Police cordoned off multiple sections of the area during the response.
Authorities have not released information about the victims or a possible motive. The investigation is ongoing.
