2 dead, 6 injured in shooting at after-party in Los Angeles

Two people were killed and six others were injured in a shooting at an after-party in downtown Los Angeles, according to police and local media reports.

The Los Angeles Police Department said the shooting happened around 1 a.m. Monday near East 14th Place and Paloma Street, in an industrial area just north of the 10 Freeway. The gathering was promoted on social media as an unofficial after-party for the Hard Summer music festival, held over the weekend.

Officers had shut down a large party in the same area around 11 p.m. Sunday, after seeing someone possibly armed with a gun enter a warehouse, according to Los Angeles Times. That individual was arrested, but it remains unclear if the shooting hours later was connected to the earlier incident.

When officers returned to the scene following reports of gunfire, they found a large crowd blocking the roadway and multiple people with gunshot wounds.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene, while a woman died later at a hospital. The remaining six victims were hospitalized, including at least one in critical condition, according to KTLA.

No suspects have been identified. The investigation is ongoing.

“This senseless violence and loss of life is devastating and those who are responsible must be held accountable,” Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said in a statement. “There will be no tolerance for violence in this city. My thoughts are with the victims and their families.”