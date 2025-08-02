US News
2 planes involved in midair collision at Colorado airport
Two small aircraft collided while attempting to land at Fort Morgan Municipal Airport in Colorado, according to aviation officials. The condition of those on board has not yet been confirmed.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said a Cessna 172 and an Extra Flugzeugbau EA300, each with two people on board, collided around 12:10 p.m. local time on Sunday. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) described the incident as a midair collision.
“All I can confirm is that there was a mid-air collision between two aircraft at the Fort Morgan Municipal Airport earlier today,” Fort Morgan City Manager Brent Nation told The Fort Morgan Times. “The status of those involved is unknown.”
The newspaper reported that the airport was hosting an aerobatics competition, the Kyle Scott Dust-Up, organized by Chapter 12 of the International Aerobatic Club.
The Extra EA300 is a German-built aerobatic aircraft frequently used in competitions and air shows, known for its high-performance maneuverability. The Cessna 172, by contrast, is a widely used four-seat training and general aviation aircraft.
Fort Morgan Municipal Airport is a general aviation facility located approximately 75 miles northeast of Denver.
