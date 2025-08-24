24 bodies recovered from Colorado funeral home owned by county coroner

Authorities have recovered 24 bodies and multiple containers of human remains from Davis Mortuary in Pueblo, a funeral home co-owned by Pueblo County Coroner Brian Cotter, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The update was released Tuesday as part of the ongoing criminal investigation into the funeral home, which is owned by coroner Brian Cotter and his brother, Chris Cotter.

Investigators executed search warrants at the Cotters’ homes after the Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies suspended the mortuary’s license on August 20, when inspectors discovered decomposed bodies inside.

The recovered remains have been transferred to the El Paso County Coroner’s Office for identification. Investigators said the processing of the Davis Mortuary building has been completed and the facility remains locked and secured, with access restricted to law enforcement.

The CBI said Brian and Chris Cotter have not been questioned because both have retained legal counsel. No arrests have been made, and officials stated that neither man is considered a flight risk. The investigation is ongoing to determine what charges may be filed.

Governor Jared Polis called for Brian Cotter’s resignation on Friday after more than 20 bodies were initially found at the mortuary. Cotter, who has admitted that some bodies were stored for up to 15 years and that he may have provided families with fake cremated remains, has not stepped down.

Pueblo County Sheriff David Lucero said neither local officials nor the governor have authority to remove Cotter from office. Coroner services for the county have been temporarily reassigned to El Paso and Fremont counties while the investigation continues.