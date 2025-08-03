3 firefighters injured after building explosion in Wilmington, North Carolina

Three firefighters were injured when an impaired driver crashed into a gas line at the site of a veterinary hospital under construction in Wilmington, North Carolina, causing an explosion, according to officials.

The explosion occurred at around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday at the future site of the Eastern Carolina Veterinary Medical Center at 5051 New Centre Drive, according to WHQR. The building was still under construction and was slated to open in September.

A Wilmington Fire Department spokesperson confirmed that a vehicle had struck a gas meter before the explosion, prompting firefighters to enter the building to ensure it was evacuated.

“Upon the explosion there was flames showing through the roof so we evacuated the building,” the spokesperson said. “Three firefighters were injured from that explosion and evacuation.”

Two of the firefighters suffered non-life-threatening injuries, while one sustained severe burn injuries to the hands and arms.

A Wilmington Police Department spokesperson said the explosion was linked to a crash about 20 minutes earlier, when a vehicle went off the road from Bob King Drive and struck gas lines feeding the building. Officers found the vehicle and its driver shortly after, and the individual was taken into custody.

“There were signs of impairment of the driver,” the spokesperson said, adding that the North Carolina Highway Patrol is assisting in evaluating the driver.

The gas supply has since been shut off and crews continue to work on extinguishing hot spots. Officials said a mayday call was made after the blast, but all firefighters were safely removed from the building.

Police said the area around the site remains closed due to heavy, scattered debris. A large plume of smoke from the fire was visible thousands of feet in the air.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and other state and federal partners are expected to assist with the investigation.