Legal
3 killed, 8 injured in gang-related shooting at Brooklyn lounge
Three people were killed and at least eight others were injured in a shooting at a lounge in Brooklyn’s Crown Heights neighborhood that authorities said may have been gang-related.
The shooting occurred at around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday inside the crowded Taste of the City Lounge on Franklin Avenue. Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said up to four shooters may have been involved, firing at least 36 to 42 rounds from multiple weapons, including 9mm and .45-caliber firearms.
A gun was recovered near Bedford Avenue and Eastern Parkway, though its connection to the shooting has not been confirmed.
The victims were identified as a 19-year-old man, a 27-year-old man, and a 35-year-old man. The injured, ranging in age from 19 to 61, were treated at local hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries.
Authorities said the shooting followed a dispute inside the lounge and may have been gang-related. No arrests have been made, and detectives are reviewing surveillance video while seeking public assistance.
“The gun violence of this magnitude, it really scars a community and a city,” said Mayor Eric Adams. “We will continue our aggressive pursuit to remove these illegal guns off our streets.”
Adams asked witnesses to contact authorities and said crisis management teams were deployed to the area.
“We are devastated by the tragic events that took place inside our establishment,” Taste of the City Lounge said in a statement posted on social media. “Our hearts are broken for the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives, and we are keeping all who were injured in our prayers during this unimaginably difficult time.” The lounge said it is cooperating with law enforcement.
