3 killed in shooting outside Austin Target; suspect detained

Three people were killed in a shooting outside a Target store in Austin, Texas, according to officials. The suspect, who fled the scene and stole multiple vehicles, was taken into custody after being tased by police.

Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis said officers were called at 2:15 p.m. on Monday for a “hotshot” call at the Target located at 8601 Research Boulevard. Officers arrived within four minutes and found three people who had been shot in the parking lot.

“We have three people that are deceased,” Davis said. This is a very sad day for Austin, it’s a very sad day for us all.”

Davis said the suspect fled after stealing a car from the scene, he then crashed it, and then hijacked another vehicle at a Volkswagen dealership before being located by police in south Austin. He was apprehended at the 24000 block of La Costa Drive after being tased.

The suspect is described a 32-year-old white male with a mental health history and a prior criminal record. In an earlier update, Austin police said he may have been wearing khaki shorts and a Hawaiian-style shirt.

Robert Luckritz, chief of Austin-Travis County EMS, said two victims were pronounced dead at the scene, and a third was taken to a hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

Authorities believe one of the people shot was the driver of the first stolen vehicle. One additional person was treated at the scene for unrelated injuries.

Police closed the 8000 block of the MoPac southbound frontage road between Executive Center Drive and Anderson Lane following the incident. A large police and emergency services presence remained in the area.