Breaking News
3 killed in shooting outside Austin Target; suspect detained
Three people were killed in a shooting outside a Target store in Austin, Texas, according to officials. The suspect, who fled the scene and stole multiple vehicles, was taken into custody after being tased by police.
Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis said officers were called at 2:15 p.m. on Monday for a “hotshot” call at the Target located at 8601 Research Boulevard. Officers arrived within four minutes and found three people who had been shot in the parking lot.
“We have three people that are deceased,” Davis said. This is a very sad day for Austin, it’s a very sad day for us all.”
Davis said the suspect fled after stealing a car from the scene, he then crashed it, and then hijacked another vehicle at a Volkswagen dealership before being located by police in south Austin. He was apprehended at the 24000 block of La Costa Drive after being tased.
The suspect is described a 32-year-old white male with a mental health history and a prior criminal record. In an earlier update, Austin police said he may have been wearing khaki shorts and a Hawaiian-style shirt.
Robert Luckritz, chief of Austin-Travis County EMS, said two victims were pronounced dead at the scene, and a third was taken to a hospital where they were later pronounced dead.
Authorities believe one of the people shot was the driver of the first stolen vehicle. One additional person was treated at the scene for unrelated injuries.
Police closed the 8000 block of the MoPac southbound frontage road between Executive Center Drive and Anderson Lane following the incident. A large police and emergency services presence remained in the area.
3 killed in shooting outside Austin Target; suspect detained
1 dead, 1 unaccounted for, 10 injured in U.S. Steel plant explosion in Pennsylvania
8 killed in shooting outside nightclub in Ecuador
6 killed, including 4 children, in house fire in Maryland
Most Viewed
-
World1 day ago
5 Al Jazeera journalists killed in Israeli strike in Gaza
-
US News23 hours ago
Landslide triggers local tsunami in Southeast Alaska
-
World1 day ago
Strong earthquake hits western Turkey, killing at least 1
-
World1 week ago
7 inmates killed, 11 injured in prison riot in eastern Mexico
-
Legal5 days ago
Shots fired, home on fire in active situation in Glenwood, Iowa
-
Entertainment1 week ago
Jonathan Kaplan, director of The Accused and ER, dies at 77
-
World1 week ago
At least 68 African migrants dead, dozens missing after boat capsizes off Yemen’s coast
-
Legal6 days ago
Cars set on fire, ‘Death to IDF’ graffiti found in St. Louis suburb