World
32 bodies found at clandestine mass grave in central Mexico
Authorities in central Mexico have confirmed the discovery of human remains belonging to 32 people at a property near the city of Irapuato, according to officials.
The clandestine mass grave was discovered during an operation carried out between Wednesday and Saturday in the community of La Calera, in Mexico’s Guanajuato state, after neighbors reported a foul odor coming from the property, according to local media reports.
In a press release on Monday, the state’s prosecutor’s office said 15 of the 32 victims have been scientifically and legally identified so far. The identification efforts are being led by the state’s Forensic Services Unit, which is applying genetic, anthropological, and dental analysis of the remains.
The circumstances surrounding the deaths remain under investigation. The discovery comes a month after a mass shooting in Irapuato, where gunmen opened fire during a neighborhood celebration, killing at least 12 people and injuring 20 others.
Guanajuato has become one of Mexico’s most violent states in recent years, with frequent clashes between the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), designated a Foreign Terrorist Organization by the Trump administration, and the local Santa Rosa de Lima Cartel.
The conflict has resulted in hundreds of deaths and disappearances, along with frequent mass shootings and the discovery of multiple clandestine graves throughout the state.
U.S. to impose higher tariffs on India over support for Russia, Trump says
Building Financial Literacy: A Simple Guide to Smart Money Choices
32 bodies found at clandestine mass grave in central Mexico
Brazil’s top court places Bolsonaro under house arrest
Most Viewed
-
Breaking News6 days ago
Tsunami alerts for Pacific, including U.S. West Coast and Hawaii, after Russia quake
-
Legal1 week ago
11 people stabbed at Walmart in Traverse City, Michigan
-
Legal1 week ago
5 killed, including NYPD officer and the suspect, in Midtown Manhattan shooting
-
World4 days ago
Over 20 injured after amusement ride collapses in Saudi Arabia
-
Legal1 week ago
Couple killed while hiking with daughters at Arkansas state park
-
US News1 week ago
Small plane crashes into car in southern Florida, 7 hospitalized
-
Health6 days ago
Cambodia reports 14th human H5N1 bird flu infection in 2025
-
Legal1 week ago
Gunman kills 2 neighbors, dies in shootout with deputies in southern Florida