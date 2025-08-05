5 soldiers wounded in shooting at Fort Stewart, Georgia; suspect in custody

Five soldiers were wounded in an active shooter incident at Fort Stewart in southeast Georgia, according to Army officials. All are in stable condition and expected to recover.

The shooting took place at the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team complex, where the suspect, identified by army officials as 28-year-old Quornelius Radford, was assigned.

The first reports reached law enforcement at 10:56 a.m., and the installation was placed on lockdown at 11:04 a.m. The suspect was subdued by fellow soldiers before being taken into custody by military police at 11:35 a.m. He is now in pretrial confinement awaiting a charging decision.

All five wounded soldiers were reported to be in stable condition, with three of them requiring surgery. All victims were initially treated on-site before being transported to Winn Army Community Hospital.

Brig. Gen. John Lubas said the shooting occurred at the Radford’s place of work and that the suspect has not previously deployed in combat.

Lubas said the weapon used was a personal handgun, not a military-issued weapon, and investigators are still determining how it was brought onto the installation. He also disclosed that the suspect had a DUI charge earlier this year, which his chain of command was unaware of.

“We are keeping the victims, their families, and all those who answer the call to serve in our hearts and prayers, and we ask that Georgians everywhere do the same,” said Georgia Governor Brian Kemp.