B-52 had close calls with jet and small plane in North Dakota last month

Federal investigators say a U.S. Air Force B-52 bomber that nearly collided with a passenger jet in North Dakota last month also came dangerously close to a small private plane, according to a newly released report.

The July 19 incident occurred as the bomber, call sign WarBird03, was performing a flyby at the North Dakota State Fair in Minot. SkyWest Airlines flight 3788, arriving from Minneapolis with 80 people on board, was on final approach to Minot International Airport at the same time, leading to a loss of safe separation between the two aircraft.

The SkyWest jet broke off its approach before later landing safely. Video recorded by a passenger showing the pilot explaining the sudden maneuver was widely shared after the incident.

According to a preliminary report released by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) on Wednesday, the B-52 also came close to a Piper PA-28, a small private plane flying near the airport. No injuries occurred in either incident.

Article continues below the player

The Minot airport control tower was staffed by a single controller at the time, and conditions were clear. The NTSB said air traffic communications show some confusion during attempts to keep the aircraft apart, including one instruction meant for the passenger jet that was mistakenly given to the bomber before being corrected.

The B-52 eventually returned to Minot Air Force Base. The SkyWest jet was vectored to land safely, and the Piper continued its local flight.

The incident is under investigation by the NTSB with assistance from the FAA, the National Air Traffic Controllers Association, and the U.S. Air Force.