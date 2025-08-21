California Amber Alert: 2 boys abducted from foster care in Los Angeles

A California Amber Alert has been issued for two young brothers, identified as 2-year-old Derek Rodriguez-Hernandez and 10-year-old Jaden Hernandez, after they were allegedly abducted from their foster care home in Los Angeles. Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.

The incident happened at around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday when 30-year-old Jackeline Hernandez-Torres is believed to have taken the two boys from their foster care home in the 300 block of South Virgil Avenue. Jackeline is their biological mother but does not have custody.

The children were last seen walking away from the foster care home and may have been initially taken to the area of the 1500 block of East 52nd Street. The suspect vehicle is a black 2008 PT Cruiser with Indiana license plate DFT105.

Derek Alejandro Rodriguez-Hernandez is described as a 2-year-old Hispanic male with red hair and brown eyes, standing 2 feet tall and weighing 20 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark shirt and dark pants.

Jaden Hernandez is described as a 10-year-old Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes, standing 4 feet tall and weighing 50 to 60 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants.

The suspect is described as a 30-year-old Hispanic female with black hair and brown eyes, standing 5 feet tall and weighing 120 pounds. She’s believed to be wearing a light colored hoodie with dark sweatpants.

Anyone who sees Derek, Jaden, Jackline, or the suspect vehicle is urged to call 911 immediately, or call Lieutenant Ku from the LAPD Olympic Division at (213) 382-9460 if you have any other information that could help investigators. To remain anonymous, call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.

This is an amber alert.