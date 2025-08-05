Legal
Cars set on fire, ‘Death to IDF’ graffiti found in St. Louis suburb
Authorities in Clayton, Missouri, are investigating a suspected hate crime after three vehicles were set on fire and antisemitic graffiti was discovered in the street, according to officials.
Officers responded to the 7500 block of Westmoreland Avenue just after 3 a.m. on Tuesday and found the vehicles heavily damaged by fire, which is believed to have been intentionally set, according to the Clayton Police Department.
No injuries were reported. The police department said they believe the victim was specifically targeted and that there is no indication of an ongoing threat to the community.
The phrase “Death to the IDF” was written on the roadway, according to KMOV, referring to the Israel Defense Forces. Another portion of the graffiti included a personal threat against an unidentified individual.
“This incident is currently being investigated as a hate crime,” the Clayton Police Department said in a statement. “The FBI and the St. Louis Regional Bomb and Arson Unit have been requested to assist.”
Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet Dhillon referred to the incident as “car bombings” and confirmed that the U.S. Department of Justice is monitoring the case. “Our office intends to hold the perpetrators accountable for these violent acts,” she said in a post on X.
Clayton police are urging anyone with information to contact the department’s detective bureau. The investigation remains ongoing.
Clayton is a city in St. Louis County, Missouri, located just west of the city of St. Louis.
