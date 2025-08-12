Legal
CDC buildings hit by at least 181 bullets in Atlanta shooting
At least 181 bullet strikes have been documented from the shooting aimed at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) headquarters in Atlanta, according to local journalists.
WXIA journalist Cody Alcorn, citing sources familiar with the investigation, reported that the damaged sites include four CDC buildings and other structures such as the guard house at the facility’s entrance.
Building 21 sustained more than 80 bullet strikes, most of them on the 8th and 9th floors. Building 24 had close to 30 hits, Building 18 just over 30, and Building 16 was struck once, according to Alcorn. The number of documented impacts could rise as the investigation continues.
Authorities said the gunman, identified as 30-year-old Patrick Joseph White of Kennesaw, Georgia, opened fire from a CVS pharmacy across the street from the CDC campus, near Emory University.
DeKalb County Police Officer David Rose, 33, was killed in the attack. Rose, a former Marine and father of two with a third child on the way, was responding to the incident when he was shot. No civilians were injured.
The gunfire shattered windows across the CDC complex, prompting a lockdown of both the agency and Emory University.
Law enforcement officials said White had expressed concerns about the COVID-19 vaccine, believing it caused him health issues, but no official motive has been confirmed.
