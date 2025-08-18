Church roof collapses in Greenville, South Carolina; no injuries reported

The roof of a church in Greenville, South Carolina, collapsed after cracks were discovered overnight, according to local officials and church leaders. No injuries were reported.

Fire crews were dispatched to the Upstate Church Haywood on Laurens Road at around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday after the structure gave way, according to officials.

Lead Pastor Wayne Bray said staff discovered cracks in the ceiling late Saturday night and moved equipment and seating out of the sanctuary before relocating services to the gymnasium.

“The roof did in fact collapse at about 7:30 this morning and it fell into the worship center,” Bray said in a video posted on social media. “No one was hurt, no one was even in danger of being hurt.”

Article continues below the player

Bray said the building had shown blemishes in the past but no structural issues that raised concern until last night.

The church building, formerly Laurel Baptist Church, sustained significant damage with half of its roof caved in, and images showed the structure appeared to remain at risk of further collapse.