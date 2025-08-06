Legal
Colorado woman pleads guilty in funeral home case involving 190 decomposing bodies
The co-owner of a Colorado funeral home where nearly 200 bodies were left to decompose, has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, federal prosecutors announced.
Carie Hallford, 48, of Colorado Springs, entered the plea in federal court, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado. Her sentencing is set for December 3.
Hallford was responsible for managing customer accounts, death certificate filings, communications, and bookkeeping, according to the plea agreement.
Her husband, Jon Hallford, was sentenced in June to 20 years in prison and ordered to pay more than $1 million in restitution.
According to the plea agreement, the couple operated the Return to Nature Funeral Home in Colorado Springs and Penrose, collecting more than $130,000 from grieving families between 2019 and 2023 for cremation or burial services that were never provided.
Instead, at least 190 bodies were left to decompose in hazardous conditions at their Penrose facility. In many cases, the Hallfords falsely claimed on official death certificates that the deceased had been cremated or buried.
Federal and state investigators discovered the decomposing remains on October 5, 2023, triggering a major hazmat response. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) later condemned and demolished the building, designating it a toxic waste site due to serious health risks.
In addition to defrauding families, the couple also submitted false loan applications to the Small Business Administration during the COVID-19 pandemic, receiving more than $882,000 in emergency relief funds through the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program.
She and her husband used interstate wire communications to carry out the scheme, which spanned multiple years and violated federal regulations, prosecutors said.
Colorado woman pleads guilty in funeral home case involving 190 decomposing bodies
Light earthquake reported in the Greater L.A. area
Plane crash in northeast Arizona kills 4 medical personnel
HHS ends funding for mRNA vaccines targeting respiratory viruses
Most Viewed
-
Breaking News1 week ago
Tsunami alerts for Pacific, including U.S. West Coast and Hawaii, after Russia quake
-
Legal1 week ago
5 killed, including NYPD officer and the suspect, in Midtown Manhattan shooting
-
World5 days ago
Over 20 injured after amusement ride collapses in Saudi Arabia
-
Legal1 week ago
Couple killed while hiking with daughters at Arkansas state park
-
US News1 week ago
Small plane crashes into car in southern Florida, 7 hospitalized
-
Health1 week ago
Cambodia reports 14th human H5N1 bird flu infection in 2025
-
Legal1 week ago
Gunman kills 2 neighbors, dies in shootout with deputies in southern Florida
-
World1 week ago
Magnitude 6.9 earthquake strikes remote area in South Pacific; no tsunami threat