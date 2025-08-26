Legal
Former Hawaiian police officer pleads guilty to excessive force in tasing incident
A former Maui Police Department officer pleaded guilty to one count of using unreasonable force against an arrestee, according to the U.S. Justice Department.
Carlos Frate, 40, admitted that on Jan. 6, 2024, he repeatedly used his taser on a man who was under arrest, even though the individual was not resisting or posing any threat. Frate acknowledged that he knew his use of force was unjustified but continued despite the man’s pleas for him to stop.
Honolulu Civil Beat reported, citing court records, that Frate initially pleaded not guilty to the excessive force charge and to a second charge of falsifying an official report. Federal prosecutors agreed to drop the falsification charge as part of the plea agreement.
Frate faces up to ten years in prison. His sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 6, 2026, before U.S. District Judge Micah W. J. Smith.
“Officers who abuse their position of authority to inflict excessive force must be held accountable,” said Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division.
The FBI investigated the case after receiving a referral from the Maui Police Department.
