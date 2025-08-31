Legal
Foul play suspected in death of inmate at Eastern Kentucky Correctional Complex
Kentucky State Police are investigating the death of an inmate at the Eastern Kentucky Correctional Complex, a state prison in the town of West Liberty, according to officials. Foul play is suspected.
KSP said correctional officers found 34-year-old Robert A. Broyles of Louisville unresponsive in his cell during morning count around 8:50 a.m. on Sunday. Life-saving measures were attempted as he was transported to ARH Hospital in Morgan County, but he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.
The preliminary investigation indicates foul play is suspected, though KSP indicate the information is subject to change as the case develops.
According to Kentucky Department of Corrections records, Broyles was serving sentences for theft and for possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. He was incarcerated at EKCC in December 2023 and was not eligible for release until at least 2026.
The Eastern Kentucky Correctional Complex is a medium-security state prison located in Morgan County, about 90 miles east of Lexington. It houses more than 1,700 inmates and is one of Kentucky’s largest correctional facilities.
The circumstances surrounding the incident have not been released, and no arrests have been reported.
Guyana says patrol came under fire from Venezuela; no injuries reported
Foul play suspected in death of inmate at Eastern Kentucky Correctional Complex
Northern lights may dip far south as NOAA warns of geomagnetic storm
2 planes involved in midair collision at Colorado airport
Most Viewed
-
US News4 days ago
19 people shot, 2 killed, at Catholic school mass in Minneapolis
-
Business1 week ago
Bitcoin goes below $113,000 in sudden market drop
-
US News1 week ago
Tour bus from Niagara Falls overturns in New York; 5 dead, dozens injured
-
US News6 days ago
Haboob hits Phoenix; leaves thousands without power and damages airport roof
-
Health1 week ago
First U.S. case of flesh-eating screwworm confirmed in Maryland
-
US News1 week ago
Explosions at Louisiana oil supply company spark evacuations; no injuries reported
-
World1 week ago
U.S. raid in northern Syria kills senior ISIS financier
-
US News1 week ago
U.S. halts truck driver visas after Florida crash involving foreign driver