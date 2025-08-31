Foul play suspected in death of inmate at Eastern Kentucky Correctional Complex

Kentucky State Police are investigating the death of an inmate at the Eastern Kentucky Correctional Complex, a state prison in the town of West Liberty, according to officials. Foul play is suspected.

KSP said correctional officers found 34-year-old Robert A. Broyles of Louisville unresponsive in his cell during morning count around 8:50 a.m. on Sunday. Life-saving measures were attempted as he was transported to ARH Hospital in Morgan County, but he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

The preliminary investigation indicates foul play is suspected, though KSP indicate the information is subject to change as the case develops.

According to Kentucky Department of Corrections records, Broyles was serving sentences for theft and for possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. He was incarcerated at EKCC in December 2023 and was not eligible for release until at least 2026.

Article continues below the player

The Eastern Kentucky Correctional Complex is a medium-security state prison located in Morgan County, about 90 miles east of Lexington. It houses more than 1,700 inmates and is one of Kentucky’s largest correctional facilities.

The circumstances surrounding the incident have not been released, and no arrests have been reported.