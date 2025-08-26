Gunman with high-velocity rifle kills 1, wounds 6 in Minneapolis

One person was killed and six others were wounded when a gunman armed with a high-velocity rifle opened fire in a targeted shooting in Minneapolis, according to officials.

The shooting happened shortly before 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday near East 28th Street and Clinton Avenue, directly across from Cristo Rey High School, according to Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara.

The gunman, armed with a .223 rifle, fired about 30 rounds at a group of people standing on the sidewalk. One man died at the scene and six others, five men and one woman, were injured.

Three victims initially had critical, life-threatening injuries, but O’Hara said the latest update showed all six are expected to survive.

The victims, all adults, were found at multiple locations in the area after some ran into nearby businesses after being shot at. Paramedics transported all survivors to hospitals, including Hennepin County Medical Center.

Police said the shooter fled the scene in a vehicle after firing. O’Hara said investigators believe at least one of the victims was targeted and that the shooting was not random.

O’Hara said that the weapon and ammunition used caused “significant damage” to the victims, but it did not appear to be fully automatic. He added that investigators are pursuing “strong leads” and that dozens of pieces of evidence have been recovered.

The chief noted the shooting happened just outside a Catholic high school while classes were in session. He said students were unharmed, but described the incident as “deeply troubling.”

“The level of firepower unleashed in broad daylight is completely sickening and unacceptable,” O’Hara said. “This type of weapon is more of a weapon of war than something to be on the streets here, the damage that was done to the bodies of some of these victims is unspeakable.”