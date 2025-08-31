Guyana says patrol came under fire from Venezuela; no injuries reported

Guyana’s military said a patrol came under fire from across the Venezuelan border while escorting election officials and ballot boxes. The incident comes amid heightened tensions between the two countries and a U.S. naval deployment to the Caribbean targeting drug trafficking.

A Guyanese Joint Services patrol escorting election officials and ballot boxes along the Upper Cuyuni River near the Venezuelan border came under fire on Sunday, according to a government statement. The incident occurred in the vicinity of Bamboo, Region 7, while the team was carrying out official duties in support of ballot distribution.

The escort team, comprising members of the Guyana Defence Force and Guyana Police Force, was fired upon from the Venezuelan shore. The patrol returned fire and successfully maneuvered to safety. No personnel were injured and no election materials were damaged.

The Joint Services said it remains on alert and is coordinating with the elections commission. An investigation is underway, and it is not yet clear who fired from the Venezuelan side.

Guyana is set to hold general elections on Monday, taking place against the backdrop of rapid economic growth from newly tapped oil reserves and rising tensions with neighboring Venezuela.

The tensions center on the disputed Essequibo region, a 61,600 mi² (159,500 km²) area west of the Essequibo River that makes up about two-thirds of Guyana’s territory.

The dispute escalated after ExxonMobil discovered more than 11 billion barrels of oil off Guyana’s coast in 2015, turning the country into one of the world’s fastest-growing oil producers.

In December 2023, Venezuela held a referendum in which authorities claimed 95% support for annexing Essequibo as a new state, “Guayana Esequiba.” Turnout figures were widely disputed, and the International Court of Justice ordered Venezuela not to alter the status quo. Caracas has since announced plans to hold elections in the territory in 2025 and increased military activity near the border.

The United States has deployed a major naval presence in the Southern Caribbean as part of an enhanced counter-narcotics operation, including seven warships, a nuclear-powered submarine, and more than 4,500 service members.

While the deployment has not been officially linked to the border dispute, Washington has expressed support for Guyana’s sovereignty.