US News
Haboob hits Phoenix; leaves thousands without power and damages airport roof
A massive dust storm, or haboob, swept across Phoenix, Arizona, leaving thousands without power and causing damage at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, according to officials and local media.
The City of Phoenix described the storm as a haboob and shared a timelapse showing the wall of dust rolling through the city on Monday evening.
The National Weather Service office in Phoenix had issued dust storm, flash flood, and severe thunderstorm warnings throughout the afternoon and evening for its coverage area, including a dust storm warning in effect for Phoenix at the time of the event.
The warning cautioned of near-zero visibility, dangerous travel conditions, and covered much of the metro area, with more than 2 million people potentially affected.
Arizona Public Service reported 8,749 customers without power, including 3,845 in Phoenix and 1,566 in Glendale. Nearly 9,000 people across the region were affected.
AZAM reporter Dominique Newland shared footage of a transformer explosion during the storm, which happened immediately after power went out in downtown Phoenix.
ABC15, citing sources, reported that part of the roof of Terminal 4’s concourse at Sky Harbor International Airport was blown off by strong winds. No injuries were immediately reported.
Haboobs are intense dust storms that form when powerful downdrafts from thunderstorms push loose desert dust and sand into towering walls that can stretch for miles, according to meteorologists.
They are most common during Arizona’s summer monsoon season and frequently impact the Phoenix metropolitan area. These storms can cause sudden drops in visibility on highways, widespread power outages, and property damage.
