Politics
Judge denies release of Epstein grand jury transcripts
A federal judge in New York has denied a motion seeking the release of additional records from the Jeffrey Epstein case, ruling that no further disclosures are required under law.
The decision was filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York by Judge Richard M. Berman.
In his ruling, Judge Berman noted that “not a single victim was called to testify before the Epstein grand jury,” adding that the only witness was an FBI agent whose testimony “was mostly hearsay”.
He wrote that the materials under seal included two transcripts, a PowerPoint exhibit, and a call log presented in June and July of 2019, all of which he said weighed in favor of keeping the records sealed.
“The information contained in the Epstein grand jury transcripts pales in comparison to the Epstein investigation information and materials in the hands of the Department of Justice,” Berman wrote. Citing the need to protect victims’ “safety, privacy, and dignity”.
“The Government’s motions to unseal the grand jury transcripts and exhibits in United States v. Epstein are respectfully denied,” Berman concluded.
The ruling follows months of heightened scrutiny of the Justice Department’s handling of the case. In July, the department said Epstein did not maintain a “client list” and announced that no additional investigative files would be made public, reversing earlier suggestions from Attorney General Pam Bondi that such material existed and was under review.
President Donald Trump has repeatedly dismissed interest in the matter, describing it as “pretty boring stuff” and criticizing media coverage. He has also defended Bondi’s handling of the case.
