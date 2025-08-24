Legal
Kentucky man arrested after holding family at knifepoint, firing at officers
A man was taken into custody in Harlan County, Kentucky, after allegedly holding family members at knifepoint and later firing at responding officers, according to officials.
The incident began on Saturday night when deputies and police were dispatched to a residence in Closplint for a domestic disturbance involving 51-year-old Stacy Huff, according to the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities said Huff, who was highly intoxicated, was holding family members at knifepoint and later obtained a gun, making threats. Family members were able to leave the home and were found by officers walking across a nearby bridge.
Shortly after law enforcement identified themselves, Huff fired shots at Harlan County Deputy Jesse Howard and Evarts Assistant Police Chief Bryan Napier, but neither officer was injured.
Negotiations with Huff continued for about an hour before he agreed to surrender to a sheriff and one of the suspect’s sons. He was taken into custody shortly after 12:30 a.m. on Sunday without further incident.
Huff was booked into the Harlan County Detention Center on charges of domestic violence and two counts of attempted murder of a peace officer.
Closplint is a small community in southeastern Kentucky’s Harlan County, near the border with Virginia. The area lies in the Appalachian Mountains, about 130 miles southeast of Lexington.
Kentucky man arrested after holding family at knifepoint, firing at officers
No evidence of shooter after alert at University of South Carolina in Columbia
First U.S. case of flesh-eating screwworm confirmed in Maryland
2 killed, 3 injured in Kansas City shooting near downtown
Most Viewed
-
World1 week ago
5.6-magnitude earthquake hits Queensland, felt in Brisbane
-
US News6 days ago
Explosion reported as cargo ship catches fire in Baltimore Harbor
-
Legal3 days ago
California Amber Alert: 2 boys abducted from foster care in Los Angeles
-
Politics5 days ago
Justice Department eases enforcement of D.C. rifle and shotgun ban
-
Politics7 days ago
Trump says Zelenskyy can end war by giving up NATO bid and Crimea
-
World3 days ago
Colombian police helicopter shot down during anti-narcotics mission; 10 killed
-
US News1 week ago
Mandatory evacuation issued for Hatteras Island, NC ahead of Hurricane Erin impacts
-
US News4 days ago
Judge Frank Caprio, known for compassion and viral courtroom moments, dies at 88