Kentucky man arrested after holding family at knifepoint, firing at officers

A man was taken into custody in Harlan County, Kentucky, after allegedly holding family members at knifepoint and later firing at responding officers, according to officials.

The incident began on Saturday night when deputies and police were dispatched to a residence in Closplint for a domestic disturbance involving 51-year-old Stacy Huff, according to the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said Huff, who was highly intoxicated, was holding family members at knifepoint and later obtained a gun, making threats. Family members were able to leave the home and were found by officers walking across a nearby bridge.

Shortly after law enforcement identified themselves, Huff fired shots at Harlan County Deputy Jesse Howard and Evarts Assistant Police Chief Bryan Napier, but neither officer was injured.

Article continues below the player

Negotiations with Huff continued for about an hour before he agreed to surrender to a sheriff and one of the suspect’s sons. He was taken into custody shortly after 12:30 a.m. on Sunday without further incident.

Huff was booked into the Harlan County Detention Center on charges of domestic violence and two counts of attempted murder of a peace officer.

Closplint is a small community in southeastern Kentucky’s Harlan County, near the border with Virginia. The area lies in the Appalachian Mountains, about 130 miles southeast of Lexington.