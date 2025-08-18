‘Ketamine Queen’ to plead guilty in case tied to Matthew Perry’s overdose death

A Los Angeles woman dubbed the “Ketamine Queen” has agreed to plead guilty to federal charges that she supplied the ketamine which caused the 2023 overdose death of actor Matthew Perry, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors said Jasveen Sangha, 42, of North Hollywood, also known as “Ketamine Queen,” will plead guilty to one count of maintaining a drug-involved premises, three counts of ketamine distribution, and one count of distribution of ketamine resulting in death or serious bodily injury. Sangha has been in federal custody since August 2024.

According to her plea agreement, Sangha worked with Erik Fleming, 55, to distribute ketamine to Perry. In October 2023, she and Fleming sold 51 vials to Perry, which were delivered through his personal assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa. Investigators said Iwamasa injected Perry multiple times with Sangha’s ketamine on October 28, 2023, causing his death.

After learning of Perry’s death, Sangha attempted to delete her communications with Fleming on the encrypted app Signal and urged him to do the same, prosecutors said.

Sangha also admitted in her plea to selling ketamine to another man in 2019 who died hours later from an overdose, and to storing and distributing narcotics from her North Hollywood residence.

Four others have already pleaded guilty in the case. Fleming admitted to conspiracy and ketamine distribution resulting in death and faces sentencing in November. Iwamasa pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute ketamine causing death and is scheduled to be sentenced in November.

Dr. Mark Chavez, 55, of San Diego, pleaded guilty last year to conspiracy to distribute ketamine and will be sentenced in September. Dr. Salvador Plasencia, 43, a Santa Monica physician known as “Dr. P,” pleaded guilty on July 23 to four counts of ketamine distribution. His sentencing is set for December.

Sangha will face a statutory maximum of 20 years for maintaining a drug‑involved premises, up to 10 years for each of the three distribution counts, and up to 15 years for distribution resulting in death or serious bodily injury.”