Entertainment
Legendary filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola hospitalized in Rome
Francis Ford Coppola, the acclaimed American filmmaker behind The Godfather and Apocalypse Now, has been hospitalized in Rome, according to media reports.
The 86-year-old filmmaker was admitted Tuesday morning to the cardiology unit at Policlinico di Tor Vergata, according to Italian news agency ANSA. While no official details have been released, sources told ANSA the hospitalization may be due to atrial fibrillation.
Coppola has been in Italy promoting his latest film, Megalopolis, which premiered at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival.
The five-time Academy Award winner is widely regarded as one of the most influential directors in American cinema. His Godfather trilogy reshaped the gangster genre and remains a cornerstone of film history.
The Godfather Part II was the first sequel to win Best Picture, and Apocalypse Now is considered one of the greatest war films ever made. His 1974 thriller The Conversation earned the Palme d’Or at Cannes.
Beyond directing, Coppola has been an influential producer, championing filmmakers like George Lucas and producing hits such as American Graffiti. He has also pursued ventures in wine, hospitality, and technology through his family-owned companies.
As of now, no further updates on Coppola’s condition have been made public.
Legendary filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola hospitalized in Rome
Cars set on fire, ‘Death to IDF’ graffiti found in St. Louis suburb
Byron Black executed in Tennessee for killing girlfriend and her daughters
Magnitude 2.7 earthquake rattles New Jersey and NYC days after rare quake
Most Viewed
-
Breaking News7 days ago
Tsunami alerts for Pacific, including U.S. West Coast and Hawaii, after Russia quake
-
Legal1 week ago
5 killed, including NYPD officer and the suspect, in Midtown Manhattan shooting
-
World5 days ago
Over 20 injured after amusement ride collapses in Saudi Arabia
-
Legal1 week ago
Couple killed while hiking with daughters at Arkansas state park
-
US News1 week ago
Small plane crashes into car in southern Florida, 7 hospitalized
-
Health1 week ago
Cambodia reports 14th human H5N1 bird flu infection in 2025
-
Legal1 week ago
Gunman kills 2 neighbors, dies in shootout with deputies in southern Florida
-
World1 week ago
Magnitude 6.9 earthquake strikes remote area in South Pacific; no tsunami threat