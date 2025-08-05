Legendary filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola hospitalized in Rome

Francis Ford Coppola, the acclaimed American filmmaker behind The Godfather and Apocalypse Now, has been hospitalized in Rome, according to media reports.

The 86-year-old filmmaker was admitted Tuesday morning to the cardiology unit at Policlinico di Tor Vergata, according to Italian news agency ANSA. While no official details have been released, sources told ANSA the hospitalization may be due to atrial fibrillation.

Coppola has been in Italy promoting his latest film, Megalopolis, which premiered at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival.

The five-time Academy Award winner is widely regarded as one of the most influential directors in American cinema. His Godfather trilogy reshaped the gangster genre and remains a cornerstone of film history.

The Godfather Part II was the first sequel to win Best Picture, and Apocalypse Now is considered one of the greatest war films ever made. His 1974 thriller The Conversation earned the Palme d’Or at Cannes.

Beyond directing, Coppola has been an influential producer, championing filmmakers like George Lucas and producing hits such as American Graffiti. He has also pursued ventures in wine, hospitality, and technology through his family-owned companies.

As of now, no further updates on Coppola’s condition have been made public.