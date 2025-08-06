US News
Light earthquake reported in the Greater L.A. area
A magnitude 3.5 earthquake has struck Southern California, with light shaking reported across the Los Angeles area, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).
The quake occurred at 4:54 p.m. on Tuesday and was centered near Riverside at a shallow depth of 3.6 miles, the USGS reported. The epicenter was located approximately 3.8 miles from Rialto, 6.9 miles from San Bernardino, and about 48 miles east of downtown Los Angeles.
Residents across the region took to social media to report the shaking. Some described it as a brief but sharp jolt, while others reported mild or weak shaking.
“Just had a nice earthquake here in San Bernardino, too close to the San Andreas for comfort,” one user posted.
Tuesday’s quake follows a magnitude 4.3 earthquake and a series of aftershocks that have affected the same region since Thursday. That earlier quake was felt widely, including in downtown Los Angeles and as far south as San Diego, according to responses submitted to the USGS.
The area where Tuesday’s quake occurred sits near several active fault zones, including the San Jacinto Fault Zone and the eastern segment of the Elsinore Fault. Both are major components of the broader fault system that accommodates much of the motion between the Pacific and North American tectonic plates.
The San Jacinto Fault in particular is considered one of the most active faults in Southern California and runs through San Bernardino and Riverside counties. The nearby San Andreas Fault, California’s most well-known fault line, also lies just to the north of the region.
Light earthquake reported in the Greater L.A. area
Plane crash in northeast Arizona kills 4 medical personnel
HHS ends funding for mRNA vaccines targeting respiratory viruses
Legendary filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola hospitalized in Rome
Most Viewed
-
Breaking News1 week ago
Tsunami alerts for Pacific, including U.S. West Coast and Hawaii, after Russia quake
-
Legal1 week ago
5 killed, including NYPD officer and the suspect, in Midtown Manhattan shooting
-
World5 days ago
Over 20 injured after amusement ride collapses in Saudi Arabia
-
Legal1 week ago
Couple killed while hiking with daughters at Arkansas state park
-
US News1 week ago
Small plane crashes into car in southern Florida, 7 hospitalized
-
Health1 week ago
Cambodia reports 14th human H5N1 bird flu infection in 2025
-
Legal1 week ago
Gunman kills 2 neighbors, dies in shootout with deputies in southern Florida
-
World1 week ago
Magnitude 6.9 earthquake strikes remote area in South Pacific; no tsunami threat