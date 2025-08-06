Legal
Minnesota Amber Alert: 3-month-old Dior Gooch abducted in Columbia Heights
A Minnesota Amber Alert has been issued for 3-month-old Dior Gooch after she was allegedly abducted from Columbia Heights in Anoka County, local officials say. Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.
Dior was taken from her guardian’s home by 37-year-old Ashley Marie Gooch, who allegedly threatened the guardian with violence. Gooch was last seen Tuesday at 9 a.m. on Columbia Heights, pushing a stroller with Dior inside.
Dior is described as a Black girl with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white top and blue bottoms.
The suspect is described as a Black female with brown hair and brown eyes, standing five feet five inches tall and weighing 158 pounds.
The suspect and child were last seen headed westbound on 37th Avenue at University Avenue in Columbia Heights. It’s unknown where the suspect may be taking the child.
Anyone who sees the suspect or the victim is urged to call 911 immediately, or call local law enforcement if you have any other information that could help investigators in their search.
This is an amber alert. Please check back or follow @BNONews on Twitter as details become available. If you want to receive breaking news alerts by email, click here to sign up. You can also like us on Facebook by clicking here.
Minnesota Amber Alert: 3-month-old Dior Gooch abducted in Columbia Heights
Trump-Putin meeting could happen as soon as next week
5 soldiers wounded in shooting at Fort Stewart, Georgia; suspect in custody
Tropical wave off Africa could develop over Atlantic, NHC says
Most Viewed
-
Breaking News1 week ago
Tsunami alerts for Pacific, including U.S. West Coast and Hawaii, after Russia quake
-
Legal1 week ago
5 killed, including NYPD officer and the suspect, in Midtown Manhattan shooting
-
World6 days ago
Over 20 injured after amusement ride collapses in Saudi Arabia
-
US News1 week ago
Small plane crashes into car in southern Florida, 7 hospitalized
-
Health1 week ago
Cambodia reports 14th human H5N1 bird flu infection in 2025
-
World1 week ago
Magnitude 6.9 earthquake strikes remote area in South Pacific; no tsunami threat
-
World1 week ago
3 killed, 10 injured in mass shooting at Turks and Caicos nightclub
-
Legal1 week ago
Gunman kills 2 neighbors, dies in shootout with deputies in southern Florida