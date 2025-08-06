Minnesota Amber Alert: 3-month-old Dior Gooch abducted in Columbia Heights

A Minnesota Amber Alert has been issued for 3-month-old Dior Gooch after she was allegedly abducted from Columbia Heights in Anoka County, local officials say. Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.

Dior was taken from her guardian’s home by 37-year-old Ashley Marie Gooch, who allegedly threatened the guardian with violence. Gooch was last seen Tuesday at 9 a.m. on Columbia Heights, pushing a stroller with Dior inside.

Dior is described as a Black girl with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white top and blue bottoms.

The suspect is described as a Black female with brown hair and brown eyes, standing five feet five inches tall and weighing 158 pounds.

The suspect and child were last seen headed westbound on 37th Avenue at University Avenue in Columbia Heights. It’s unknown where the suspect may be taking the child.

Anyone who sees the suspect or the victim is urged to call 911 immediately, or call local law enforcement if you have any other information that could help investigators in their search.

