Breaking News
Multiple deputies reportedly shot in southern Virginia
Several deputies were reportedly shot in southern Virginia, according to local media. Officials have not released details about the circumstances of the incident.
The incident was reported on Wednesday in the Pittsville area of Pittsylvania County. A WDBJ7 reporter described a “very heavy scene” at the intersection of Pittsville Road and Homestead Road.
WSET Chief Meteorologist George Flickinger said multiple deputies were reportedly shot in what “appears to be an active shooter situation,” though this has not been confirmed by officials.
Multiple agencies are responding to the scene, but officials have not yet provided information, and the exact circumstances remain unclear.
Pittsylvania County is in southern Virginia along the North Carolina border, and Pittsville is about 30 miles east of Roanoke.
This is a breaking news alert. Please check back
