Multiple people injured in overnight shooting in Cameron, Texas
Multiple people were injured in a shooting in Cameron, Texas, according to police. None of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening.
The shooting occurred in the early morning hours of Sunday near 7 ½ Street and MLK Avenue, Cameron Police Chief Carlton Scott said in a statement. Cameron is a small city in central Texas, located about 70 miles northeast of Austin.
Officers arrived to find several victims with gunshot wounds amongst a very large crowd of individuals. “It is not [believed] anyone suffered life-threatening injuries at this time,” Scott said.
According to Scott, Cameron police, with assistance from the Milam County Sheriff’s Office, Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens, Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers, and the Rockdale Police Department, rendered aid to victims and secured the scene.
The exact number of casualties was not disclosed. No suspects were reported to be in custody, and the circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately clear.
The area was shut down for several hours as officers investigated the large crime scene.
