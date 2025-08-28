World
Polish Air Force pilot killed in F-16 crash during air show training
A Polish Air Force pilot was killed when an F-16 fighter jet crashed during training for an international air show in the city of Radom, about 60 miles south of Warsaw, officials said.
The crash occurred on Thursday evening at Sadków Airport as the pilot was rehearsing for the Radom Air Show, Poland’s largest aviation event, which was scheduled for late September. The jet belonged to the F-16 Tiger Demo Team Poland, a military aerobatic unit, according to local media reports.
Poland’s defense minister, Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, confirmed the pilot’s death in a statement, calling him an officer who “always served the homeland with dedication and great courage.”I send my deepest sympathy to the family and loved ones. It’s a great loss for the Air Force and the entire Polish Army,” the official added.
Footage of the accident showed the F-16 performing a maneuver before descending too low and failing to regain altitude. The jet struck the runway and burst into flames, leaving a line of fire along its path.
Local emergency services confirmed that the crash took place during evening practice flights. In response to the accident, authorities canceled the Radom Air Show, which is held every two years and draws military and civilian aircraft from across Europe.
The Radom Air Show is one of Poland’s largest public events, attracting tens of thousands of spectators and international participants. This year’s edition had been planned as a showcase for modern military aviation, including displays by Polish and NATO aircraft.
An investigation into the cause of the crash is underway.
