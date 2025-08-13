Powerful explosion at Brazilian explosives plant kills 9, injures 7

Nine people were killed and seven others injured in a powerful explosion at an explosives factory near Curitiba, Brazil, according to officials and local media.

The explosion occurred at about 5:50 a.m. local time Tuesday in a section of the Enaex Brasil facility in Quatro Barras where explosives were being prepared for transport, according to Brazilian outlet g1.

Company officials said the nine victims were initially reported missing, but the possibility of finding them alive has been ruled out. At least seven sustained minor injuries, were treated, and have since been released.

The company produces various types of explosives, including powerful “busters,” which are used in rock blasting.

Paraná Public Security Secretary Hudson Leôncio Teixeira said the force of the explosion fragmented the victims’ bodies, requiring DNA comparison with samples from relatives to confirm identities.

Teixeira added that a crater now marks the location of the blast, with debris from the destroyed structure scattered around. Several nearby buildings suffered partial structural collapse.

The explosion was powerful enough to be felt in at least eight cities more than 12 miles away, according to g1. Residents reported hearing a loud boom and feeling tremors, with the shock wave shattering windows and damaging ceilings in homes and businesses.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the explosion. Enaex Brasil said it is cooperating fully with investigators and will release further information as it becomes available.