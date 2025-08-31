Politics
Rudy Giuliani hospitalized after car crash in New Hampshire
Rudy Giuliani was hospitalized with injuries after a serious car crash in New Hampshire, according to a statement from his security team.
The incident occurred on Saturday when Giuliani stopped to assist a woman who flagged him down and reported being the victim of a domestic violence incident, according to a statement from Michael Ragusa, head of Giuliani’s security. Giuliani called 911 and stayed with her until officers arrived.
While continuing on the highway, Giuliani’s vehicle was struck from behind at high speed. He was taken to a trauma center, where doctors diagnosed him with a fractured thoracic vertebrae, multiple lacerations and contusions, and injuries to his left arm and lower leg.
Ragusa later told the New York Post that Giuliani is recovering and in good spirits. He is expected to remain at a Manchester-area hospital for up to three days, after which he will need to wear a brace for his fractured vertebra.
Giuliani, 81, served as mayor of New York City from 1994 to 2001 and gained national prominence following the September 11 attacks. He later worked as a personal attorney for Donald Trump and has remained active in politics and media.
Rudy Giuliani hospitalized after car crash in New Hampshire
Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes Afghanistan-Pakistan border region
Report: Cartel abducting pregnant women in Mexican border city, trafficking newborns to U.S.
Illegal immigrant wanted in Illinois murder captured in Mexico
Most Viewed
-
US News4 days ago
19 people shot, 2 killed, at Catholic school mass in Minneapolis
-
Business1 week ago
Bitcoin goes below $113,000 in sudden market drop
-
US News1 week ago
Tour bus from Niagara Falls overturns in New York; 5 dead, dozens injured
-
World1 week ago
Colombian police helicopter shot down during anti-narcotics mission; 10 killed
-
US News6 days ago
Haboob hits Phoenix; leaves thousands without power and damages airport roof
-
World1 week ago
Car bomb attack kills at least 6, injures 50 near Colombian air base
-
Health7 days ago
First U.S. case of flesh-eating screwworm confirmed in Maryland
-
US News1 week ago
Explosions at Louisiana oil supply company spark evacuations; no injuries reported