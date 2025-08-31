Rudy Giuliani hospitalized after car crash in New Hampshire

Rudy Giuliani was hospitalized with injuries after a serious car crash in New Hampshire, according to a statement from his security team.

The incident occurred on Saturday when Giuliani stopped to assist a woman who flagged him down and reported being the victim of a domestic violence incident, according to a statement from Michael Ragusa, head of Giuliani’s security. Giuliani called 911 and stayed with her until officers arrived.

While continuing on the highway, Giuliani’s vehicle was struck from behind at high speed. He was taken to a trauma center, where doctors diagnosed him with a fractured thoracic vertebrae, multiple lacerations and contusions, and injuries to his left arm and lower leg.

Ragusa later told the New York Post that Giuliani is recovering and in good spirits. He is expected to remain at a Manchester-area hospital for up to three days, after which he will need to wear a brace for his fractured vertebra.

Giuliani, 81, served as mayor of New York City from 1994 to 2001 and gained national prominence following the September 11 attacks. He later worked as a personal attorney for Donald Trump and has remained active in politics and media.