Russian strikes on Kyiv kills 3, injures at least 12

At least three people, including a minor, were killed and more than a dozen others were injured when Russian strikes hit Kyiv, according to Ukrainian officials.

Emergency services reported damage in several districts of the capital on Wednesday after Russian missile and drone strikes, according to the city’s military administration.

According to Kyiv City Military Administration head Timurt Kachenko, the strikes killed at least three people, including a 14-year-old, and injured at least 12 others.

Eight of the injured were hospitalized. Among the wounded were two brothers, ages 10 and 18, with the younger child requiring hospitalization. A 17-year-old was also injured.

The Kyiv City Military Administration said residential buildings, offices, private homes, and vehicles were damaged in Darnytskyi, Dniprovske, Shevchenkivskyi, and Solomyanskyi districts. Fires broke out in several multi-story buildings, a private house, and a parking lot. Debris also fell on the property of a kindergarten.

In the Darnytskyi district, a five-story residential building was directly hit, with destruction from the top to the ground floor.

Rescue operations are ongoing at multiple locations as firefighters work to contain the blazes. Local officials warned that missile attacks were still underway and urged residents to remain in shelters.