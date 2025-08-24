Legal
Second active shooter hoax at Villanova University near Philadelphia
Another hoax call was reported at Villanova University in Pennsylvania, days after a false report of an active shooter triggered panic during a student ceremony.
Radnor Township Police Department said on Sunday that officers responded to a report of an active shooter at Villanova University’s Austin Hall, but the call was confirmed to be false. Police said they are working to clear the campus and restore normal operations.
The incident follows a similar report on Thursday, when Radnor Township police said they were responding to a possible active shooter and instructed students and residents to shelter in place. Villanova University also issued an alert, telling students and faculty to lock and barricade doors.
Villanova University President Peter Donohue later told the community in an email that the incident was a “cruel hoax” that unfolded during Orientation Mass for new students. He said there was no evidence of a shooter, no firearms on campus, and no injuries.
Videos posted on social media during the hoax on Thursday showed people hiding and running from the area of the university’s law school. A heavy police presence was seen on campus shortly after the first reports.
No arrests have been made in connection with either hoax call, and the investigation is ongoing, according to police.
Villanova University is a private Catholic institution located in Radnor Township, about 15 miles northwest of downtown Philadelphia.
