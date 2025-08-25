Legal
Shelter-in-place order issued at University of Colorado Boulder amid wave of hoax calls
A shelter-in-place order was issued at the University of Colorado Boulder on Monday after reports of shots fired, though police said no injuries or suspects were found. The incident comes amid a series of hoax calls at universities across the United States in recent days.
The alert was issued Monday evening after reports of shots fired near Norlin Library. In an update, University of Colorado Boulder Police said there were “no signs of injuries or a suspect at this time” and that the investigation remains ongoing.
Videos taken outside the library showed dozens of students being evacuated as a large police presence, including a heavily armored vehicle, surrounded the area.
The incident comes amid a wave of false active shooter reports at U.S. universities in recent days, including several on Monday.
Hours before the Boulder alert, the University of New Hampshire reported a false call of a shooter at its Dimond Library. Police searched the building, confirmed there was no active threat, and declared the report a hoax.
The University of Arkansas in Fayetteville also received a report of an active shooter at David W. Mullins Library on Monday. Police said there were no confirmed threats on campus, lifted the shelter protocols, and canceled classes for the rest of the day.
In South Carolina, university police said the active shooter alert issued at Thomas Cooper Library on Sunday was a swatting hoax. Two false calls mimicked gunfire, prompting a campus-wide shelter-in-place order before officers determined there was no threat.
Also on Sunday, Louisiana State University of Alexandria went into lockdown after a false report of an active shooter. Authorities said multiple agencies searched every building on campus and found no evidence of any threat.
That same day, police in Radnor Township, Pennsylvania, confirmed that a report of an active shooter at Villanova University’s Austin Hall was a hoax, the second such false report at the school in four days.
No arrests have been reported in connection with the false reports at any of the universities.
No idea what’s going on but this is the scene outside of Norlin pic.twitter.com/SFoIsPtpGY— Patrick Dawson (@patrickadawson3) August 25, 2025
Shelter-in-place order issued at University of Colorado Boulder amid wave of hoax calls
Sinaloa Cartel leader ‘El Mayo’ Zambada pleads guilty, faces life in U.S. prison
Israeli strikes on Gaza hospital kill at least 20, including 6 journalists
Kentucky man arrested after holding family at knifepoint, firing at officers
Most Viewed
-
World1 week ago
5.6-magnitude earthquake hits Queensland, felt in Brisbane
-
US News1 week ago
Explosion reported as cargo ship catches fire in Baltimore Harbor
-
Legal4 days ago
California Amber Alert: 2 boys abducted from foster care in Los Angeles
-
Politics6 days ago
Justice Department eases enforcement of D.C. rifle and shotgun ban
-
Business1 day ago
Bitcoin goes below $113,000 in sudden market drop
-
Politics1 week ago
Trump says Zelenskyy can end war by giving up NATO bid and Crimea
-
World4 days ago
Colombian police helicopter shot down during anti-narcotics mission; 10 killed
-
US News3 days ago
Tour bus from Niagara Falls overturns in New York; 5 dead, dozens injured