Breaking News
Strong earthquake hits western Turkey, felt in Istanbul
A strong earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.1 has struck western Turkey, destroying a number of buildings near the epicenter, according to witnesses and local officials. Shaking was felt as far away as Istanbul and İzmir.
The earthquake happened at 7:53 p.m. on Sunday and was centered near Sındırgı in Balıkesir Province, about 51 kilometers southeast of Balıkesir, or 206 kilometers southwest of Istanbul.
Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said the earthquake had a preliminary magnitude of 6.1, with a depth of 11 kilometers. The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) put the magnitude slightly lower, at 6.0
There was no immediate word on the extent of the damage, but Sındırgı Mayor Serkan Sak said at least 10 buildings had collapsed in the area, with no word yet from villages in the district. He said several people were known to be trapped under rubble. Buildings also collapsed in Balıkesir.
According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), an estimated 31.8 million people may have felt Sunday’s earthquake, including 228,000 people who may have experienced “strong” to “severe” shaking. The strongest shaking was in Golcuk, Bigadic, and Sindirgi.
Click here to watch live TV coverage from CNN Turk
Balıkesir'de deprem sonrası çöken 1 bina olduğu bildirildi. pic.twitter.com/HMu6f9r1AR— Boşuna Tıklama (@bosunatiklama) August 10, 2025
Balıkesir #Sındırgı Gölcük Mahallesinde yıkılan yapılar var #deprem pic.twitter.com/5uCHMebisF— Türkiye Duysun (@trduysun) August 10, 2025
Balıkesir'de deprem sırasında bir bina çöktü. pic.twitter.com/HQ8374s86l— BPT (@bpthaber) August 10, 2025
Balıkesir'den bir mahallede deprem nedeniyle yıkılan yapılar… pic.twitter.com/K5VVbBSDmM— Con Sinov (@lordsinov) August 10, 2025
