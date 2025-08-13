Legal
Texas Amber Alert: 16-year-old Skye Meiler missing in Spring
A Texas Amber Alert has been issued for 16-year-old Skye Meiler, who was reported missing in Spring, according to local officials. Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.
Skye was last seen at 2 p.m. on Tuesday in the 1900 block of Meirwoods Drive in Spring. No additional details about the circumstances have been released.
The teen is described as a white female with brown hair and brown eyes, standing 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 165 pounds. She was last seen wearing a gray shirt, black bike shorts, and white Nike sneakers.
The alert names 22-year-old Nathaniel Young as a person last seen with Skye. He is described as a white male with brown hair and blue eyes, standing 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans.
They may be traveling in a black 2024 Kia Forte with South Carolina license plate 317BIA.
Anyone who sees Skye, Young, or the vehicle is urged to call 911 immediately, or contact local law enforcement if you have any other information that could help in the search.
This is an amber alert. Please check back or follow @BNONews on Twitter as details become available.
