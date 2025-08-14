World
Tropical storm watches issued for northern Leeward Islands as Erin approaches
Tropical storm watches have been issued for portions of the northern Leeward Islands as Tropical Storm Erin moves west-northwest across the Atlantic, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).
Tropical storm conditions are possible in the area beginning Saturday as the storm’s core passes north of the islands. Watches have been issued for Anguilla and Barbuda, St. Martin and St. Barthelemy, Sint Maarten and Saba and St. Eustatius.
The NHC said tropical storm conditions could also occur in parts of the U.S., Puerto Rico and the British Virgin Islands later in the weekend, with additional watches possible tonight or Friday.
Heavy rainfall across the northernmost Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, and southern and eastern Puerto Rico could lead to isolated flash and urban flooding, as well as landslides or mudslides from this weekend into early next week.
As of 5 p.m. ET Thursday, Erin had maximum sustained winds of 58 mph and was producing strong convection near its center. Forecasters expect Erin to strengthen and become a hurricane within 24 hours as it moves over warmer waters in an environment of light-to-moderate easterly wind shear.
The storm is moving west-northwest at 17 mph under the influence of a subtropical ridge and is forecast to continue in that general direction for the next three days before turning northwest or north-northwest.
The NHC said there is still significant uncertainty in the track beyond that point, and potential impacts to the Bahamas, the U.S. East Coast, and Bermuda remain unclear, though the risk of dangerous surf and rip currents in the western Atlantic is increasing.
Affordable Travel Tips Using eSIM
Exploring Chianti countryside on Vespa for an authentic Italian day trip
US will deploy air and naval forces to Southern Caribbean to target cartels
Dubai’s Supercar Rental Scene Embraces Instant Digital Reservations
Most Viewed
-
World4 days ago
5 Al Jazeera journalists killed in Israeli strike in Gaza
-
US News4 days ago
Landslide triggers local tsunami in Southeast Alaska
-
World4 days ago
Strong earthquake hits western Turkey, killing at least 1
-
Legal23 hours ago
Virginia man fires at officers trying to serve warrant, injuring 3
-
Legal1 week ago
Shots fired, home on fire in active situation in Glenwood, Iowa
-
Legal1 week ago
Cars set on fire, ‘Death to IDF’ graffiti found in St. Louis suburb
-
Politics1 week ago
U.S. to impose higher tariffs on India over support for Russia, Trump says
-
US News1 week ago
Plane crash in northeast Arizona kills 4 medical personnel