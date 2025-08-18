Trump says Zelenskyy can end war by giving up NATO bid and Crimea

President Donald Trump said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy “can end the war with Russia almost immediately” if he chooses, adding that Ukraine must not join NATO and must relinquish Crimea.

“President Zelenskyy of Ukraine can end the war with Russia almost immediately, if he wants to, or he can continue to fight,” Trump said in a Truth social post on Sunday. “No getting back Obama given Crimea (sic) and NO GOING INTO NATO BY UKRAINE. Some things never change!!!”

Trump’s post came days after his summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska, which ended without a ceasefire agreement but was described by both leaders as “very productive.”

Following the summit, Zelenskyy is expected to meet with President Trump at the White House on Monday, joined by French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, among other European leaders.

On Sunday, European leaders co-chaired a virtual meeting of the so-called Coalition of the Willing, joined by Zelenskyy and U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance.

In a joint statement, they said “the path to peace in Ukraine cannot be decided without Ukraine” and called for diplomacy combined with military support and pressure on Russia.

The leaders outlined four principles: any talks must follow a ceasefire or significant halt in hostilities; sanctions should be strengthened if Russia refuses; international borders cannot be changed by force; and Ukraine must receive credible security guarantees.

“No limitations should be placed on Ukraine’s armed forces or on its cooperation with third countries,” the statement added. “Russia could not have a veto against Ukraine‘s pathway to EU and NATO.”