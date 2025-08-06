Trump-Putin meeting could happen as soon as next week

The White House says active planning is underway for a potential meeting between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, following discussions between Putin and Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff, according to CNN.

According to CNN, Trump told European leaders in a recent phone call that he intended to meet with Putin soon, potentially as early as next week, followed by a trilateral meeting with Zelensky.

Chief White House Correspondent Kaitlan Collins reported that while a summit could happen as soon as next week, the logistics of arranging back-to-back high-level meetings, first with Putin, then a likely trilateral with Zelensky, make such a rapid timeline challenging.

Earlier Wednesday, Trump wrote on Truth Social that Witkoff’s meeting with Putin had been “highly productive” and that “great progress was made.”

Trump said he had updated European allies afterward, adding, “Everyone agrees this war must come to a close, and we will work towards that in the days and weeks to come.”

Trump has warned that sweeping new secondary tariffs will take effect against any nation continuing to trade with Russia if a ceasefire in Ukraine is not reached by Friday. The measures could impose a 100% import tax on goods from those countries. The U.S. has already targeted India under the policy, citing its purchase of Russian oil.