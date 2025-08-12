US News
Wisconsin dam at high risk of failure following heavy rain
A dam in southeastern Wisconsin is at a high risk of failure, though officials say it has not been breached, according to local authorities.
The Village of Hartland said Tuesday it was notified that the Merton Millpond Dam, located in the Village of Merton, had been placed in a Level 2 Emergency State, which signals a high potential for failure.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is confident it can reinforce the dam, according to police. However, residents and businesses along the Bark River are being advised to prepare for a possible rise in water levels.
The dam’s Emergency Action Plan has been activated, with engineers assessing damage as the DNR works on mitigation measures. No breaches have been reported.
A photo released by Hartland police shows part of the concrete walkway at the dam eroded away, exposing a washout beneath. Officials said water levels along the Bark River could rise within the 100- to 500-year floodplain and urged residents to monitor official updates.
From Saturday to Monday, the area received approximately 9.75 inches of rain, according to the National Weather Service office in Milwaukee.
Hartland and Merton are communities in Waukesha County, about 25 miles west of Milwaukee, with the Bark River running through the area.
