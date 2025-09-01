1 killed, 2 detainees critically injured in shooting at Dallas ICE facility; suspect dead

One detainee was killed and two others critically injured when a gunman opened fire at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention facility in Dallas, officials said. The suspect died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Dallas police said officers responded to reports of gunfire around 6:40 a.m. Wednesday at the ICE Field Office on North Stemmons Freeway, where they found four people shot, including the suspected gunman, who was dead.

Joseph Rothrock, special agent in charge of the Dallas FBI office, said the FBI said it is treating the case as an act of targeted violence. Shell casings recovered at the scene contained anti-ICE messages.

ICE Acting Director Todd Lyons told CBS News that preliminary evidence suggests the gunman acted alone. He also said that while officials initially reported two deaths, only one detainee was confirmed dead. No law enforcement officers were injured in the attack.

According to KDFW, police sources identified the suspect as 29-year-old Joshua Jahn. He was allegedly armed with a rifle on a nearby rooftop and shot himself as agents approached.

The Mexican Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that at least one of the injured detainees is a Mexican national.

President Donald Trump, in a post on Truth Social, condemned the Dallas shooting as “despicable” and said it reflected growing threats against immigration authorities. He said he would sign an executive order this week to dismantle domestic terrorism networks.

“It is unfortunately just the most recent example we have seen of targeted violence,” special agent Rothrock said, referencing an earlier attack on a detention center in Alvarado, Texas. He said a “whole-of-government” response was underway.

The Dallas attack comes less than three months after a coordinated ambush at the Prairieland Detention Center in Alvarado, Texas, on July 4. Prosecutors said a group of armed individuals dressed in tactical gear opened fire on correctional officers and police, injuring at least one officer.