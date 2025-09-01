1 dead, 8 injured in Canada mass stabbing; suspect killed in crash with police

A woman was killed and seven others injured in a stabbing attack at a community in Manitoba, Canada, according to officials. The suspect later died following a head-on crash with a police vehicle while fleeing, leaving the officer critically injured.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) in Manitoba said the incident began around 3:45 a.m., when a First Nation Safety Officer reported an earlier assault in Hollow Water, about 120 miles northeast of Winnipeg.

At 5:53 a.m., officers received a call about a possible stabbing, prompting multiple detachments to respond to the community.

Superintendent Rob Lasson, head of Major Crime Services in Manitoba, said officers found several victims suffering from stab wounds at two residences. In total, eight people ranging in age from 18 to 60 were injured.

One of the victims, an 18-year-old woman who was the suspect’s sister, later died from her injuries. Superintendent Rob Lasson said the victims and the suspect were all known to each other in the community.

Medical officials said eight patients were transported from the scene. Two remain in critical condition, one of whom is still in surgery. Four others were taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, while another was listed in stable condition.

The suspect, 26-year-old Tyrone Simard who was known to police, fled in a vehicle and around 6:53 a.m. collided head-on with a police cruiser en route to the scene. Simard was killed in the crash. The officer driving the cruiser was taken to hospital with critical but non-life-threatening injuries.

“This collision resulted in the unfortunate death of the suspect and was the cause of the injuries to our officer,” said Scott McMurchy, commanding officer of the Manitoba RCMP. “Without any doubt she put her life at risk for the safety and security of Manitobans.”

Superintendent Lasson said there was no connection to the anniversary of the 2022 Saskatchewan mass stabbings, calling the timing “merely a coincidence.” In that attack, 11 people were killed and 17 others injured in a series of stabbings across the James Smith Cree Nation, one of the deadliest mass killings in Canadian history.

Hollow Water First Nation is a remote community of about 1,000 residents located on the eastern shore of Lake Winnipeg, roughly 120 miles northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba’s capital.