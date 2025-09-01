1 killed, 5 injured in bar shooting near Houston, Texas

One person was killed and five others were injured when a gunman opened fire outside a bar in Liberty County, Texas, according to officials.

The shooting happened early Sunday at the Alas Locas Sports Bar on County Road 5018, southeast of Cleveland, Captain David Meyers of the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office said at a briefing. Deputies were dispatched around 2:27 a.m. after multiple 911 calls reported gunfire and several victims.

Meyers said one victim died at the scene. Two others were flown to hospitals in critical condition, with one later showing signs of improvement. Three additional victims were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials said the suspect arrived at the bar around midnight, ordered a drink, and stayed for about an hour. Deputies spoke with a worker who said the man is not a regular customer.

After leaving briefly, the suspect returned to the patio area and opened fire on patrons before fleeing the scene.

The suspect was seen driving away in a full-size white van with no windows and a long scratch on the side, according to the sheriff’s office. Authorities said he acted alone.

“We have a description of the suspect, we have video of him and the vehicle, we will release that at a later time,” Meyers said. The Texas Rangers are assisting in the investigation, and no motive has been determined.