Legal
3 killed in shooting outside middle school in Chicago suburb
Three people were shot and killed outside a middle school in the Chicago suburb of Berwyn, according to local media. Police said the suspect also fired at responding officers.
Berwyn police said the incident began at about 4:05 p.m. on Tuesday when officers heard gunfire near Lincoln Middle School and responded. Upon arrival, officers observed a male suspect firing a rifle into a vehicle.
As officers approached the scene, they came under fire from the suspect, police said. The officers took cover and did not return fire.
“This tragic incident resulted in the deaths of three individuals at the scene,” officials said, calling the situation isolated and saying it appears to be domestic-related. No officers were reported to have been injured.
Lincoln Middle School was placed on a hard lockdown to protect students and staff.
CBS Chicago said that surveillance cameras in the area recorded the sound of about 20 gunshots. Aerial footage from the station showed two vehicles that appeared to have collided, surrounded by yellow tape, though the circumstances remain unclear.
All parties involved are accounted for, police said, though it remains unclear if a suspect has been taken into custody. Authorities confirmed there is no ongoing danger to the community.
5 arrested in Los Angeles–New York cocaine trafficking ring
How to Choose the Right Automated Bank Reconciliation Software for Your Business
The Best Family Guide to Gatlinburg: Big Fun on a Small Budget
3 killed in shooting outside middle school in Chicago suburb
Most Viewed
-
Breaking News1 week ago
Poland engages drones violating airspace; says it is in contact with NATO
-
Legal3 days ago
All-clear at West County Mall near St. Louis after fears of a shooting
-
Health1 week ago
Swedish Health Minister Elisabet Lann collapses at press conference
-
US News1 week ago
Magnitude 5.8 earthquake strikes off Oregon coast; no tsunami threat
-
Legal1 week ago
California Amber Alert: 1-year-old Enzo Antonescu abducted at Target in City of Industry
-
Legal1 week ago
At least 5 shot near restaurant in Cleveland, Ohio
-
World1 week ago
WestJet flight from Toronto makes hard landing in St. Maarten
-
Legal5 days ago
Wisconsin Amber Alert: Ruby Lehman missing from Portage County