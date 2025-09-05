5 arrested in Los Angeles–New York cocaine trafficking ring

Five people have been arrested on federal charges accusing them of helping run a multimillion-dollar drug trafficking operation that shipped more than 22 tons of cocaine and $100 million in cash between Los Angeles and New York, according to prosecutors.

Three of the defendants were arrested in New York and New Jersey on Tuesday, while two others were taken into custody in Los Angeles, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California.

Authorities said the group is part of a larger drug trafficking organization led by David Rodriguez, 45, of New Jersey, and Raymond O’Connell, 39, of New York, who have been in federal custody since last year. Both are charged with running a continuing criminal enterprise and could face mandatory life sentences if convicted.

Prosecutors said members of the organization used freight companies that specialize in high-value goods such as jewelry and art to ship locked plastic cases filled with cocaine from downtown Los Angeles to New York City’s Diamond District.

They also directed shipments of drug proceeds back to California, where the money was laundered before being sent to others in the network.

Investigators said at least 1,300 parcels were shipped between Los Angeles and New York, including more than 800 parcels containing cocaine with a declared weight of 22 tons.

Prosecutors estimated the wholesale value of the shipments at roughly $315 million. About 500 parcels carrying more than $105 million in cash were allegedly sent back to Los Angeles.

During the investigation, law enforcement seized nearly 1,600 pounds of cocaine, more than $2.8 million in cash, and luxury cars and jewelry believed to have been purchased with drug money.

Two suspects, Daniel Vega, 52, and Gregory Antonio Benitez, 40, both of New York City, remain at large.

The Drug Enforcement Administration, IRS Criminal Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, the FBI, and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service led the investigation, with assistance from federal, state, and local agencies.