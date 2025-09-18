Alabama man fires at medical helicopter; says he thought it was a drone

A man has been arrested in Alabama after he opened fire on a medical helicopter responding to a call, later telling investigators he believed he was shooting at a drone, according to reports. A flight nurse was injured when the aircraft was struck.

The incident happened at about 4:20 a.m. on Wednesday, when a Haynes LifeFlight helicopter approached a landing zone in a pasture off County Road 51 in Autauga County, the sheriff’s office said. Several shots were fired, hitting the right-side window of the aircraft.

A flight nurse inside was injured by a ricochet but the helicopter was able to land safely. The medical patient was transported by ambulance.

Deputies determined the shots came from a nearby property and arrested 48-year-old Peter Ellison, who was booked into jail on charges including shooting into an occupied vehicle. A firearm was recovered at the scene.

Federal authorities, including the FBI and Federal Aviation Administration, have joined the investigation.

In court filings, the suspect told investigators he believed he was shooting at a drone, according to journalist Cody Alcorn.

Haynes LifeFlight confirmed the incident in a statement, saying the aircraft was struck by gunfire while approaching the landing zone.

“One minor injury to a crew member was sustained during the incident, but we are thankful to be able to say that no life was taken or in immediate danger,” the company said. “Despite the circumstances, Haynes LifeFlight 1 was able to land the aircraft safely without further incident.”

Autauga County is located in central Alabama, northwest of Montgomery. The county has a population of about 60,000 and includes the city of Prattville.