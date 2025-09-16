Politics
Appeals court blocks Trump’s attempt to remove Fed Governor Lisa Cook
A federal appeals court blocked the Trump administration’s attempt to immediately remove Federal Reserve Governor Lisa D. Cook, keeping her in place while the legal fight over her dismissal continues.
On Monday, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit rejected the Trump administration’s emergency request to lift the injunction protecting Lisa D. Cook from removal. The court said the government had not met the high legal standard required to pause the injunction.
In a concurring opinion, Judge Garcia, joined by Judge Childs, wrote that the lower court was right to find Cook likely to win on her due process claim because she was given no notice or chance to respond before being removed. The judge said officials who can only be fired “for cause” have a protected legal interest in their jobs.
In dissent, Judge Katsas argued the government is likely to win, saying misconduct before an appointment can be valid “cause” and that top federal officials do not have the same job protections.
The underlying case stems from President Donald Trump’s decision to remove Cook “effective immediately” for cause, citing allegations she signed conflicting 2023 mortgage documents that each identified a different property as her primary residence.
In a letter, Trump called the conduct “deceitful and potentially criminal” and said it undermined her “competence and trustworthiness as a financial regulator.” The administration has increased pressure on the Federal Reserve to lower interest rates.
CNN reported that mortgage records reviewed by the network show Cook listed both homes as her principal residence, though it is unclear why or whether the filings were intentional.
Cook, appointed to the Fed in 2022, has rejected calls to resign, saying she has “no intention of being bullied to step down” and pledging to provide accurate information about her financial history.
Appeals court blocks Trump’s attempt to remove Fed Governor Lisa Cook
House Republicans move to censure Ilhan Omar over reposts about Charlie Kirk
Trump says he would support designating Antifa as a domestic terrorist organization
Trump orders federal task force in Memphis, following similar measure in D.C.
Most Viewed
-
Breaking News6 days ago
Poland engages drones violating airspace; says it is in contact with NATO
-
Legal2 days ago
All-clear at West County Mall near St. Louis after fears of a shooting
-
Health7 days ago
Swedish Health Minister Elisabet Lann collapses at press conference
-
US News7 days ago
Magnitude 5.8 earthquake strikes off Oregon coast; no tsunami threat
-
Legal1 week ago
California Amber Alert: 1-year-old Enzo Antonescu abducted at Target in City of Industry
-
Legal1 week ago
At least 5 shot near restaurant in Cleveland, Ohio
-
World1 week ago
WestJet flight from Toronto makes hard landing in St. Maarten
-
Legal4 days ago
Wisconsin Amber Alert: Ruby Lehman missing from Portage County