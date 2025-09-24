World
Bee swarm in northern Mexico leaves 2 dead, 2 seriously injured
Two people were killed in northern Mexico after being attacked by a swarm of bees while working outdoors, according to local officials. Another two were seriously injured.
The incident happened Monday near the community of La Urraca in the Mexican state of Sinaloa. Local officials said the victims were carrying out ranch work when they were surrounded by the swarm.
Local media reported that the victims who died were a man and his grandson. The two survivors were hospitalized with serious injuries from multiple stings.
Civil Protection personnel and police cordoned off the ranch while waiting for investigators from the state prosecutor’s office to conduct forensic work.
The incident comes just days after a similar tragedy in Brazil. On Friday, a 74-year-old man died after being attacked by a swarm of bees in front of a supermarket in the city of Itapetininga. Eleven others, including firefighters and paramedics, were injured while trying to help, according to local officials.
Bee attacks, sometimes involving swarms of Africanized honeybees, have caused repeated fatalities in Latin America. The bees are known for their aggressive defense of hives and can swarm in large numbers when disturbed, according to experts.
Bee swarm in northern Mexico leaves 2 dead, 2 seriously injured
U.S. designates Barrio 18 as foreign terrorist organization
Former Tennessee House Speaker sentenced to prison in fraud scheme
Trump Bitcoin Statue Appears Outside Capitol as Fed Cuts Interest Rate
Most Viewed
-
Politics5 days ago
Dutch parliament adopts motion to classify Antifa as a terrorist organization
-
World5 days ago
Magnitude 7.8 quake off Russia’s Far East triggers tsunami advisory
-
US News1 week ago
NORAD escorts plane from restricted airspace over Trump’s NJ golf club
-
Politics6 days ago
Trump to designate Antifa as terrorist organization
-
World2 days ago
Israeli strike in Lebanon kills 4 U.S. citizens, including 3 children
-
Legal1 week ago
2 men arrested after explosive device found under news media vehicle in Salt Lake City
-
Breaking News6 days ago
3 police officers killed, 2 wounded in York County, Pennsylvania shooting
-
Politics1 week ago
House Republicans move to censure Ilhan Omar over reposts about Charlie Kirk