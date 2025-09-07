California Amber Alert: 1-year-old Enzo Antonescu abducted in City of Industry

A California Amber Alert has been issued for 1-year-old Enzo Antonescu, who was abducted in the City of Industry, according to the California Highway Patrol. Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.

The suspect named in the Amber Alert was last seen around 12 p.m. on Sunday near Colima Road in the City of Industry. Authorities have not said whether he was with the boy at the time or released further details about the circumstances.

Enzo is described as a boy with brown hair and green eyes. He is 1 foot 8 inches tall, weighs 22 pounds, and his clothing at the time is unknown.

The alert names 20-year-old Dragan Antonesco as the suspect. He is described as a man with black hair and brown eyes, standing 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants.

They may be traveling in a black 2011 Toyota Sienna with California license plate 9SLF463.

Authorities said Antonesco should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees Enzo, Antonesco, or the vehicle is urged to call 911 immediately, or contact local law enforcement if you have any other information that could help in the search.

